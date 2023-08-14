ET Now Swadesh announces its Hindi Business News digital platform, etnowswadesh.com

Rohit Chadda, president & COO - digital business, Times Network said, “Our recent launch of etnownews.com has successfully registered a staggering 5 crore users in a short span of time. This achievement propels us to introduce the unparalleled Hindi business news offering of ET NOW Swadesh in its digital avatar, ensuring accessibility for all segments of viewers who consume business news online. We are encouraged by the promising results of the ET NOW Swadesh website, which has already received half a million page views even before its launch. We are confident it will further our mission of fostering financial freedom for every discerning Indian.”