ET NOW Swadesh celebrates 3 years with ‘Swadesh Samruddhi Summit’

ET Now Swadesh, a Hindi Business News Channel, marks its third anniversary. Launched with the mission, ‘Badho Desh Ke Saath', the channel has firmly established itself as a fast-growing Hindi business news platform, championing a revolution of financial empowerment and progress for viewers and investors, weaving their growth to India’s success story.

Advertisment

Reaffirming its commitment to empowering Indians to 'Rise with India, the channel commemorates the 3rd anniversary with ‘Swadesh Samruddhi Summit’, a mega initiative scheduled on October 04, 2024 at BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai. The Summit' will feature a series of engaging fireside chats and panel discussions with industry veterans including K.V. Kamath, Chairman, Jio Financial Services, Keki Mistry, Non-Executive Director, Chairman, HDFC Life, Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Managing Director, State Bank of India, Amit Agarwal, Group CFO, Raymond Limited, Rajesh Sharma, MD & CEO, Capri Global Capital Ltd, Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC AMC, Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC, Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and Sandeep Tandon, CEO, Quant Mutual Fund.

The distinguished leaders will emphasise the importance of systematic investment planning (SIP), managing market volatility, achieving financial goals, and exploring the dynamic opportunities presented by New India—highlighting how businesses, industries, and investors can contribute to and benefit from India’s progress.

The channel delivers high-impact, exclusive interviews and events with policymakers, corporate leaders, and industry experts. Complementing its linear success, ET NOW Swadesh's digital platforms have also seen impressive growth, with over 600 million views on YouTube and more than 2 million subscribers, cementing its widespread appeal in the Hindi business news genre.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.