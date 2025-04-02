ET Now Swadesh hosts ‘The Gems of Rajasthan’ to honour industry leaders

ET Now Swadesh, Times Network’s Hindi business news channel, hosted ‘The Gems of Rajasthan’ to recognise contributions across 15 industries driving the state's economic growth. The event featured discussions on Rajasthan’s development and concluded with Suresh Singh Rawat, Minister of Water Resources Department, presenting awards to industry leaders.

Speaking at the event, the Minister said, "Rajasthan is witnessing remarkable growth, attracting significant investments. Beyond Pushkar, all religious and tourist site’s in the state are being developed with better infrastructure. The industrial sector is also receiving strong support from the government. Our goal is to ensure that every entrepreneur and investor finds a transparent, efficient, and supportive system. The government is committed to both ‘development and heritage’ while accelerating growth."

The event featured a panel discussion titled Royal Rajasthan: Multi-Sector Growth Catalyst, where industry leaders explored Rajasthan’s potential in tourism, Agri-tech, and business innovation. The panelists included Kuldeep Singh Chandela (president, Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan - FHTR), Rajendra Lora (founder and CEO, Freshokartz Agritech Startup and Warmup Ventures), Radhika Pachar (director, Pachar Group of Hotels), and Ankit Agarwal (CEO, RMC Switchgears Ltd.) who shared their expert insights on the state’s evolving economic landscape.

The Gems of Rajasthan event featured the unveiling of an exclusive coffee table book highlighting the achievement of the awardees by Suresh Singh Rawat.

