ET Now Swadesh launches 'Swarna Mahakumbh', a gold investment initiative on Akshaya Tritiya

The ABCD Of Gold Jewellery Shopping (5:30pm – 6:00pm): Featuring industry experts, this comprehensive segment is dedicated to all facets of jewellery investment. From navigating the options for investing in physical gold to essential tips and pitfalls to avoid, this session with panellists Saiyam Mehra (chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council), Ashish Pethe (partner, Waman Hari Pethe), Sabyasachi Ray (ED, Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council) and Rajesh Rokde, (vice chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council) will serve as a guide for anyone considering a gold purchase.