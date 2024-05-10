ET Now Swadesh launches 'Swarna Mahakumbh', a gold investment initiative on Akshaya Tritiya

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It will feature 22 industry experts and air on ET Now Swadesh from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 10 to educate individuals about gold investments.
Marking the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, ET NOW Swadesh, the Hindi Business News Channel, announces ‘Swarna Mahakumbh’, an initiative empowering viewers on gold investments.
Airing on May 10 from 4pm – 7pm, the three-hour mega initiative, will feature 22 industry experts and analysts engaging in dynamic discussions, offering their insights on various types of gold investments including gold exchange-traded fund (ETF), gold funds, gold bonds, gold derivatives, and methods and precautions of gold jewellery investments.
Led by Nikunj Dalmia, editor-in-chief, ET Now and ET Now Swadesh along with a team of seasoned financial and business journalists including Vishwamohan Kumar, anchor & senior news analyst, Abhishek Satya Vratam, news editor, Kavita Thapliyal, anchor, senior news editor, Srishti Sharma, anchor, news analyst, and Prashant Pandey, deputy news editor.
‘Swarna Mahakumbh’ initiative entails the following segments:
Is It The Right Time To Invest In Gold? (4pm – 5pm): This segment focuses on the rationale of investing in gold & its returns, analysing the current industry rates of gold. Panellists include industry leaders like Suvankar Sen (managing director, Senco Gold & Diamonds), Vikram Dhawan (head of commodities & fund manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund), Jay Prakash Gupta (founder, Dhan and co-founder, Raise Financial Services), Harshal Barot (senior consultant, Metals Focus), Kishore Narne (director, Motilal Oswal Financial Services) and Kirit Bhansali (vice chairman, Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).
Gold Investment Option (5pm – 5:30pm): This segment delves into intricacies of investment vehicles such as Gold bonds, Gold ETFs, Digital Gold, Physical Gold, and Gold Mutual Funds, offering insights into each avenue's potential and considerations. Panellists include Saiyam Mehra (chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council). Renisha Chainani (head of research, Augmont), Mahendra Luniya (chairman, Vighnaharta Gold), Harshal Barot (senior consultant, Metals Focus), Manoj Kumar Jha (managing director, Kamakhya Jewels).
The ABCD Of Gold Jewellery Shopping (5:30pm – 6:00pm): Featuring industry experts, this comprehensive segment is dedicated to all facets of jewellery investment. From navigating the options for investing in physical gold to essential tips and pitfalls to avoid, this session with panellists Saiyam Mehra (chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council), Ashish Pethe (partner, Waman Hari Pethe), Sabyasachi Ray (ED, Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council) and Rajesh Rokde, (vice chairman, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council) will serve as a guide for anyone considering a gold purchase.
Gold F&O Classroom (6:00pm – 6:30pm): Step into the Gold F&O Classroom for a master class on navigating the intricacies of trading in gold Futures and Options (F&O) and the process of delivery through exchange. Panellists Shivanshu Mehta (director, India International Bullion Exchange IFSC and Bullion Head, MCX), Anuj Gupta (head of Commodities Research, HDFC Securities), Bhargava Vaidya (proprietor, B.N. Vaidya & Associates) and Sunil Katke (head commodities retail business, Kotak Securities) will offer insights on the gold derivatives market, to elevate the gold trading journey of viewers.
Viewers Queries on Gold (6:30pm – 7:00pm): This interactive Q&A segment will empower discerning viewers of all ages and professions get simplified answers to their queries on the various avenues of gold investments. Panellists Ajay Kedia (founder, firector of Kedia Advisory), Vandana Bharti (AVP, Commodity Research, SMC Global Securities), Anand Gupta (Haripriya Jewellers) and Ravindra Rao (Commodity Expert) will provide expert insights and guidance.
