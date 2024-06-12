ET NOW’s YouTube channel sets a new record in digital business news

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The channel has garnered 200.27 million views in April and May 2024.
ET NOW, an English Business news channel reinforces its dominance in the digital news video landscape, emerging as the most watched business news channel on YouTube across English and Hindi cohorts amassing 89.54 million views and 110.73 million views respectively in April and May 2024 (Source: Playboard). This milestone highlights ET NOW’s commitment to empowering Indians with insights on financial literacy along with all the latest updates on business and market news.
Since its digital foray last year, ETNow.in has consistently shown an impressive growth trajectory, ranking among top business news platforms. With a strategic integration of linear broadcast and a series of digital exclusive content including short videos, market briefs, consumer-centric explainers, the platform has become a preferred digital news platform for business news enthusiasts.
Rohit Chadda, president and COO- Digital Business, Times Network said, “ET NOW’s digital expansion has been transformational. We plan to further expand our coverage of real estate, taxations, insurance, infra, tech and automobile in line with digital consumption trends. At ET Now, we connect with aspirational viewers, providing advertisers an ideal platform with extensive reach and a targeted audience interested in markets, stocks, startups, and investments and more. Having swiftly achieved market leadership, we will soon be launching specialized tools for personal finance and business enthusiasts on ETNow.in.”
Times Network’s digital news portfolio has distinguished itself as a fast-growing digital video news network with a monthly reach exceeding 4 billion across its channels.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.