ET NOW’s YouTube channel sets a new record in digital business news

Rohit Chadda, president and COO- Digital Business, Times Network said, “ET NOW’s digital expansion has been transformational. We plan to further expand our coverage of real estate, taxations, insurance, infra, tech and automobile in line with digital consumption trends. At ET Now, we connect with aspirational viewers, providing advertisers an ideal platform with extensive reach and a targeted audience interested in markets, stocks, startups, and investments and more. Having swiftly achieved market leadership, we will soon be launching specialized tools for personal finance and business enthusiasts on ETNow.in.”