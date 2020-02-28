ETMONEY Launches India’s First Tax Rap ‘Tax Ka Bhoot’

Available on YouTube as well as leading music streaming apps, the ‘Tax Ka Bhoot’ rap sung by Abby Viral revolves around relatable slices of an average taxpayer’s annual struggle and frustration of managing expenses and aspirations while paying taxes. The video also characterises the ‘Tax Ka Bhoot’ as a group of masked unnamed villains from a syndicate determined on troubling the average Indian with their nefarious ways of dismantling their efforts to save and live a good life. The video is conceptualized and produced by RVCJ Digital Media in partnership with the ETMONEY marketing team led by COO Santosh Navlani.