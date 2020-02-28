ETMONEY Launches India’s First Tax Rap ‘Tax Ka Bhoot’

As Indians enter the last month for saving tax for this financial year, ETMONEY, India’s largest online wealth management app with 7.5Mn users, has launched a rap song featuring India’s newest dance sensation, TikTok star Yuvraj Singh, famously known as Baba Jackson and actor Biswapati Sarkar on the average Indian’s fight against the ‘Tax Ka Bhoot’ haunting their lives.
Available on YouTube as well as leading music streaming apps, the ‘Tax Ka Bhoot’ rap sung by Abby Viral revolves around relatable slices of an average taxpayer’s annual struggle and frustration of managing expenses and aspirations while paying taxes. The video also characterises the ‘Tax Ka Bhoot’ as a group of masked unnamed villains from a syndicate determined on troubling the average Indian with their nefarious ways of dismantling their efforts to save and live a good life. The video is conceptualized and produced by RVCJ Digital Media in partnership with the ETMONEY marketing team led by COO Santosh Navlani.
Santosh Navlani, COO & head of marketing ETMONEY said, “Taking our tax campaign ahead in its final phase in run-up to March 31st deadline, we have launched India's first-ever RAP on Tax. The primary motivation to become financially savvy for our mobile-first millennial users is to "avoid the pain of tax deduction", and this led to the idea of the video that highlights the pains of Indian taxpayers & what they can do to avoid them.”
(We got this information in a press release.)