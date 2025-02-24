ETNOW.in Business conclave & awards 2025 to be held on Feb 25 in Delhi

Times Network Digital will host the first ETNOW.in Business Conclave & Awards 2025 on February 25, in New Delhi. The event will bring together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss India's economic growth and roadmap towards a $5 trillion economy by 2030. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union MoS (Ind. Charge) for Science & Technology, will deliver the keynote address. The event will also recognise winners across 90+ categories for their contributions to India’s progress.

The event will feature expert panels, fireside chats, and discussions on India's global competitiveness in manufacturing, investment, real estate, GenAI in Industry 4.0, healthcare innovations, and the country’s AI roadmap. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister and tech investor, will speak on ‘Roadmap for India to Stay Ahead of the AI Curve,’ while Lieutenant General K. T. Parnaik, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will discuss ‘Fast Track to Top 3’.

The event will also bring together industry leaders, including Abhishek Somany, managing director- Somany Ceramics; Dr. Shashank Shah, director, senior specialist - Viksit Bharat Planning, Niti Ayog; Dr. Kamini Walia, scientist and head descriptive research division, Indian Council of Medical Research; Deepak Sahni, founder, Healthians; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co- founder , Infoedge amongst others.

The ETNOW.in Business Conclave & Awards 2025 is powered by Spacewood Office Solutions, with DeliverIt as the Silver Partner and LIC HFL as the Home Loan Partner. The event will be live-streamed on ET Now’s YouTube channel from 11 am. For more details.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.