ETV Network celebrates 25 years of infotainment

ENTERTAINMENT & REALITY SHOWS

Some of the popular shows on the Network include “Dhee” - dance show and “Cash” - reality game show and “PaduthaTheeyaga” – the celebrated music talent show hosted by Padmabhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam. PaduthaTheeyaga is a timeless music show and has been consistently alluring music lovers and connoisseurs. It is a feast of sorts for music lovers where the legendary singer descended on the TV show and transformed it with his magnetic presence. The show can be termed as the most impacting platform to launch new talent and till date has contributed scores of promising singers to the entertainment industry. Some of these singers have attained star status in the course of time. The comedy shows “Jabardast and Extra Jabardast” have also been maintaining their leadership position in the last decade.