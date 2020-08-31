ETV Network celebrates 25 years of infotainment

(We got this information in a press release).The milestone assumes significance in terms of several benchmarks and standards that the network had set consistently
The journey that began in 1995 went on to set new benchmarks in the regional broadcast arena, making ETV as one of the popular television channel networks.
Eenadu Television Pvt Ltd, popularly called ETV Network, has successfully completed 25 years presenting diverse content and in-depth infotainment to enthrall viewers. The milestone assumes significance in terms of several benchmarks and standards that the network had set consistently. ETV Network is also the first Indian private satellite channel to establish a state-of-the-art private earth station in the country for robust up-linking facility.
The journey began way back on 27th August 1995 when the network launched the first channel, ETV Telugu – the maiden Telugu infotainment channel, tapping the cultural ethos and striking a chord withmillions of viewers. Spearheading the growth of the regional television channels in India, ETV Network has the distinction of being South India‘s first 24 hours entertainment satellite television channel. The launch of ETV Telugu contributed to the rapid growth of cable and satellite penetration in the then Andhra Pradesh, ushering an unprecedented upswing in the C&S households.
ETV Network went on to command a prominent position through high-quality entertainment and responsible journalism. Today, ETV Network owns a bouquet of seven Telugu Standard Definition (SD) channels, of which three are High Definition (HD). These channels include — ETV Telugu (General Entertainment), ETV - Andhra Pradesh and ETV-Telangana - (News & Infotainment) ETV Cinema – Telugu filmy entertainment, ETV Plus – dedicated to comedy genre, ETV Abhiruchi – food & cookery and ETV Life - the health and lifestyle.
ETV has been high on innovative television programming and concepts, be it soap operas, cinema-based shows, musical shows, game shows, talk shows, interactive programmes with celebrities or in-depth news and information appealing to all age groups.
ENTERTAINMENT & REALITY SHOWS
Some of the popular shows on the Network include “Dhee” - dance show and “Cash” - reality game show and “PaduthaTheeyaga” – the celebrated music talent show hosted by Padmabhushan SP Balasubrahmanyam. PaduthaTheeyaga is a timeless music show and has been consistently alluring music lovers and connoisseurs. It is a feast of sorts for music lovers where the legendary singer descended on the TV show and transformed it with his magnetic presence. The show can be termed as the most impacting platform to launch new talent and till date has contributed scores of promising singers to the entertainment industry. Some of these singers have attained star status in the course of time. The comedy shows “Jabardast and Extra Jabardast” have also been maintaining their leadership position in the last decade.
FICTION
Among fiction, Abhishekam - the daily soap that remarkably stands out crossing 3000 episodes.
NEWS
The exclusive news and information channels, ETV Andhra Pradesh & ETV Telangana bring comprehensive and in-depth news with a regional focus, driving immense trust and credibility.
FEATURES
Features enriched with knowledge and information being ETV’s forte, the Network brings “Annadata” – the exclusive daily programme dedicated to farmers, empowering them with useful knowledge and expert advices.
Exclusive Children channels- Coming up soon.
ETV Network is all geared up to launch the children’s channels, “ETV Balbharat” in 11 Indian languages (Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu) and English.These channels would bring wholesome and engaging content with world-class animation and live action for young viewers.
ETV Network, owned by Ramoji Group has loyal and established viewership among the Telugu-speaking population across the world. Around 7 crore viewers watch ETV daily and about 1.5 crore watch ETV channels at any given point of time.
