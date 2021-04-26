ETV Network to launch multi-lingual children’s channels ETV Bal Bharat

The shows embedded with the flavours and values that are core to a region will strike an instant chord with the viewers.
Hyderabad-based ETV Network, the pioneering regional satellite television network and the prominent media and entertainment brand is all set to launch a bouquet of 12 children’s television channels in 11 Indian languages and English on 27th April, 2021.
In the comfort of one’s language
The roll out of exclusive children’s television channels would bring engaging infotainment for young viewers in all the prominent Indian languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu ,Tamil besides English. The elements of magic, make-believe and fairly-tale absorbed in one’s native language would transform the television viewing experience for the kids. The shows embedded with the flavours and values that are core to a region will strike an instant chord with the viewers.
Exciting content mix
Conceived to celebrate the childhood marked by inquisitiveness and playful spirit, ETV Bal Bharat would bring exciting content that children can relate to – creating immense value and resonance.
The exclusive programing with blend of animation and live action is designed to deliver a world of kidotainment for its young viewers. The dedicated TV channels with an eclectic blend of gripping stories and fascinating characters would bring tales of adventure, action and comedy. The channels will also delve into varied genres i.e mystery , fantasy, films etc.
The programming with a timeless vibe includes stylishly-told animation series like Abhimanyu, Chotu, Lombu & Robu, film every day and special programming for the weekends .
