ETV Network to launch multi-lingual children’s channels ETV Bal Bharat

In the comfort of one’s language

The roll out of exclusive children’s television channels would bring engaging infotainment for young viewers in all the prominent Indian languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu ,Tamil besides English. The elements of magic, make-believe and fairly-tale absorbed in one’s native language would transform the television viewing experience for the kids. The shows embedded with the flavours and values that are core to a region will strike an instant chord with the viewers.