ETV to premiere Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

One of the most-awaited Telugu flicks of 2020- Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, is all set for a premiere on ETV at 6,PM on 13 th September.

Blockbusters skipping the theatrical release, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya with a riveting plot, remarkable performances offers an extraordinary experience for the viewers at home.

Directed by Maha Venkatesh of C/o Kancharapalem fame, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is a Telugu remake of the National Award-winning Malayalam film "Maheshinte Prathikaaram.” Starring Satya Dev in the lead and notably VK Naresh, Raghavan, Jabbardast Ramprasad, Suhas, TNR and Ravindra Vijay in the prominent roles.

While being screened on television for the first time, the masterpiece of an offbeat emotional-drama genre will unfold a realistic story with celebrated dramatic moments and riot of laughs. The remake rendered with distinctive touches of the director stay true to its unique flavours and identity.

Backed by the producers of blockbuster ‘Bahubali,’ earlier Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya was released on the OTT platform, with phenomenal response.

(We got this information in a press release).