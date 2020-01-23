Everything you need to know about ULIP’s

What are the benefits of buying unit linked insurance plan?

ULIPs are like the epitome of flexibility. Be it premium payment, benefit payout or switching funds for higher returns, everything can be customized and altered as per the will of the policy holder.

You get to reap the advantages of savings, protection for yourself and your loved ones as well as a return on your investment all in one.

You remain at peace knowing that your family's future financial needs are taken care of even after your demise.

You can avail tax benefit on the premium paid subject to current applicable provisions of Section 80 C of income Tax Act, 1961

You can choose to receive your maturity benefit through Settlement Option in installments as per the frequency chosen by you.

You will be able to move your funds systematically to a relatively low risk Liquid Fund at the beginning of each of the last policy years depending on the terms of the policy.