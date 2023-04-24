Exhicon rises market cap to 100 Cr within five days of listing

The upper circuit applicable for today is pegged at Rs 85.74 each share on the stock exchange.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions provides a comprehensive range of products and services to the exhibitions, conferences, and events industries. The company’s solutions range from media to integrated marketing solutions, temporary to permanent event infrastructure, and management to organising. The company offers turnkey event and trade fair construction for B2B and B2C fairs and events for small to large graphs. It also assists its clients in obtaining the necessary permissions and licenses for the events.