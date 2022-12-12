Experience Commerce adds New Features to Evolve – Lenovo’s Channel Management Platform

The platform also enhances transparency for the computer hardware giant to understand the flow of sales among its stakeholders.
Experience Commerce; a full-service digital native agency, announced that it has added powerful new features to Evolve – a channel management platform it crafted and manages for Lenovo India.
The mobile and desktop-based platform has been deployed by Lenovo India to manage, reward, and stay connected with a verified and rapidly growing channel partner network. The platform also enhances transparency for the computer hardware giant to understand the flow of sales among its stakeholders. The latest additions to Evolve further enhance the user experience, while maintaining a seamless connection between the retailers and Lenovo.
Experience Commerce (EC) has been serving as a technology solutions partner for Lenovo India for over 8 years now. As Lenovo’s Sales and Distribution Channel became long-tailed and complex over time, the brand needed a unique solution to achieve desired traction with its multi-tiered and fast-growing partner network.
Lenovo and Experience Commerce worked together in bringing a centralized application to simplify the relationship management process. The application was conceptualized and developed for Lenovo in May 2019 and was named – Pro-Connect, at the time of launch. It was later rebranded as Evolve in 2020. Experience Commerce has also been successfully managing the maintenance of the platform over the years.
Through Evolve, retail partners can:
· Enrol as certified Lenovo partners by signing up on the platform
· View the latest products and their prices
· Download the latest brochures
· Earn reward points for the sales they make
· Redeem those points for 35+ premium brands
· View and participate in schemes offered by Lenovo
· View all the latest communication from Lenovo
· Contact a dedicated support team for questions and grievances
The latest enhancements to Lenovo Evolve include:
· Easy accessibility via Android & iOS mobile applications and the Web
· Simplified registration and onboarding process with minimum intervention
· Access to the Training platform and learning modules via the app
· Gamified assessments enabled
· Introduction of content consumption-based rewards
· A wallet for users to keep a check on earnings and spending on the platform
“To manage a distributor and retail partner network is not an easy feat. I'd like to credit Experience Commerce for its exceptional role in assisting us with this robust application. With the new features added, we now will be able to seamlessly manage and engage with our partners and drive growth. I am happy that over 10,000 PAN-India retailers have connected with us through the platform, and we expect this number to only increase going forward”, said Chandrika Jain, marketing director at Lenovo India.
“At Experience Commerce we’re always looking for newer ways to deliver an exceptional user experience to our customers.”, said Andrew D’mello, VP, Business Development, Technology Services, Experience Commerce. He added, “In order to help Lenovo manage and engage with its stakeholders, we developed an omni-channel, two-way solution which connects, rewards, updates and paves the way for the partner network’s organic growth. The new enhancements accommodate every tier of a complex, long-tailed partner network, starting from a national level distributor, funnelling down to the last link – a retailer. To be able to create and successfully maintain a business-enhancing platform for one of the world’s largest computer hardware manufacturers is a proud achievement. We are happy that Lenovo India entrusted us with this and we will constantly try to look for ways to enhance the efficiency of the tool.”
Experience Commerce (EC) provides 360-degree, data-driven digital solutions and services to build brand loyalty and drive up commerce. With a techno-creative DNA, Experience Commerce specializes in creating intelligent, interactive digital assets that move up the commerce for renowned brands such as Wipro, JK Tyres, Ajio, Lenovo, Ambuja, Castrol and Lafarge Holcim.