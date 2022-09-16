Experience Gaming like never before with Jagran Play’s first-ever Esports Tournament

Catch all the buzz and live action with 75+ hours of live streaming, 3000+ players, 500+ teams, and 500+ matches. This journey will be accompanied by some Pro Gamers and Top Teams. A 44 day tournament where gamers can display their awesome skills and take home a grand prize, the top teams joining are Godlike, Enigma Gaming, Team Vitality, Revenant Esports and many more.

While talking about the launch of this esports and its association with Betway & Mediatek, Jagran New Media, CEO, Bharat Gupta said, “The recent spike in competitive gaming and mobile esports contributed to bringing up the industry into mainstream entertainment. Jagran Play along with their esports partner, Playtonia, will strive towards providing an exciting experience to its users and audience along with an opportunity to win exciting prizes in the tournament. To further amplify the gaming capability & interest of a user, Jagran Play is working towards creating a seamless ecosystem of the gaming & competitive universe.”