Experience Thriller like Never before with Coffee’s Direct Television Premiere on Colors Tamil

Despite having lost her parents at a young age, Sathya (played by Actor Ineya) never loses hope and aspires to become a cop. However, circumstances persuade her to become a cab driver and through this profession, she becomes the sole breadwinner of her only kin - her brother, Karthik. One fine day, Karthik happens to land a wonderful job in Bangalore, but alas his happiness is shortlived as he discovers that he has fallen prey to a human trafficking ring, and gets abducted. Sathya soon begins her quest to find his whereabouts and stumbles upon the dark world of crime. Will Sathya be able to save her brother in the nick of time or will she lose the battle to the evil kingpin, Vikram (played by Actor Rahul Dev), forms the rest of the plot.