Explore a cultural escapade on Zee Zest’s new show – ‘Shonar Bengal’

Actor Sumona Chakravarti, with her roots in Bengal, is the ideal fit to host the show with her love for travel, exploring the unexplored, and her affinity towards Bengali food, festivals & culture. Excited to be part of this cultural adventure, host Sumona Chakravarti says, “I was brought up in Lucknow & Mumbai. With Zee Zest’s Shonar Bengal, it gave me a first-hand experience to discover my roots from a different lens. I got a chance to explore the state and unravel the stories that have been a part of my childhood, but from a distance. While this show, gave me a chance to get up close & personal and experience them for the first time. Being able to interact with people from diverse cultural backgrounds has been surreal and a great learning experience for me. The magnificent beauty of Bengal never fails to surprise me. I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the show and hope that with Zee Zest, we are able to yet again UNLIMIT experiences for the viewers.”