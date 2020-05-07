Express ‘Agency Life’ through GIFs by SoCheers

They are fun, quirky & highly relatable to the ones working or who worked in an agency.
Over the years, GIFs have seen a surge in popularity with the rise of emojis, memes, and stickers. Replying to any conversation with a GIF is a common phenomenon that we witness in our day to day lives as it immediately adds an element of humor in work group chats which sometimes can get mundane.
Understanding the importance of GIFs in the advertising fraternity, SoCheers - a digital-first marketing agency that has worked with brands like Amazon Prime Video, Nickelodeon & Lupin is the first agency to launch their very own GIF pack with 75+ types of conversational stickers. They are fun, quirky & highly relatable to the ones working or who worked in an agency. With most of us in lockdown and working from home, we are sure these GIFs will bring back your memories of the time spent in your agency office. Hang in there, we'll be back soon!
Within 2 weeks of its launch, the channel received a positive reaction with more than 123MN+ views making it one of the most searched GIFs on the channel. Within a short span of time, 10 GIFs from SoCheers’ GIPHY channel made it to the ‘Top Trending’ list on Whatsapp.
Commenting on the launch, Mehul Gupta, Co-founder & CEO said, “Back in 2018, we launched India's very first GIF pack for Amazon Prime Original Series - Comicstaan Season 1, wherein the GIF stickers were created out of comedians itself. We saw a great opportunity to do branded stickers since the usage spiked, & we’ve continued to create this for all of our brands.”
“That is when we realized, it's time we launch our very own Agency GIF Pack, depicting behind the scenes of agency life which is fun, quirky & relatable to every agency folks out there,” added Gupta.
You can check out the GIFs here:
(We got this information in a press release)