Express ‘Agency Life’ through GIFs by SoCheers

Over the years, GIFs have seen a surge in popularity with the rise of emojis, memes, and stickers. Replying to any conversation with a GIF is a common phenomenon that we witness in our day to day lives as it immediately adds an element of humor in work group chats which sometimes can get mundane.

Understanding the importance of GIFs in the advertising fraternity, SoCheers - a digital-first marketing agency that has worked with brands like Amazon Prime Video, Nickelodeon & Lupin is the first agency to launch their very own GIF pack with 75+ types of conversational stickers. They are fun, quirky & highly relatable to the ones working or who worked in an agency. With most of us in lockdown and working from home, we are sure these GIFs will bring back your memories of the time spent in your agency office. Hang in there, we'll be back soon!