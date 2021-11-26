Extramarks unveils a refreshed brand identity

On the occasion, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks stated, “With the onset of the pandemic, the whole EdTech category has evolved further and attracted new-age learners. This presented us with the opportunity to evolve with changing times reaffirming Extramarks’ commitment to developing inclusive, intuitive, and holistic tech-enabled learning solutions. Our new identity is reflective of the vitality that the children bring, reminiscent of their enthusiasm for learning, their fascination for new concepts. The reboot of our logo and The Learning App is a clear reflection of the value we deliver to learners of all age groups— creative, multi-faceted, future-facing, and modern.”