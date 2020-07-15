Eyetalk Media Ventures launches PEOPLE – A Data driven Audience Measurement Tool

The data is collected from multiple sources like Mobile, RFID, POS, IoT driven devices and integrated into the proprietary automated dashboard
Eyetalk Media Ventures, content-driven integrated DOOH media company, has launched PEOPLE - a unified Audience Measurement Platform that gathers, organises and activates first, second- and third-party data.
While the OOH Industry post the Covid-19 pandemic moves from selling location - media to selling Audiences, PEOPLE is an agglomeration of different data sets which come together to address four simple, but most important questions about the Audience - WHO, WHERE, HOW MANY & WHEN.
The data is collected from multiple sources like Mobile, RFID, POS, IoT driven devices and integrated into the proprietary automated dashboard that provides granular insights at the hyper-local level, making media investment decisions easy.
Speaking about the new tool, Rahul Biswas, Group CMO, Eyetalk Media Ventures, said "In my various roles in top agencies and at the client side in the last decade, I have been working on many planning tools and data sets to harness the power of data for better ROI and to bring accountability to any media plan. That's exactly what PEOPLE does. With PEOPLE, you can do all four-market segmentation - Demographic, Psychographic, Behavioural and Geographic. People in Phase 1 will bring you location-based Audience Insights and help you do a pre-post campaign evaluation.”
Adding to this, Gautam Bhirani, managing director, Eyetalk Media Ventures, said, "Fresh data and accurate insights have never been more important. Covid-19 not only has shifted business trends but also consumer priorities and the entire marketing landscape. Amid the economic crisis in these uncharted territories, with PEOPLE, we have tried to bring answers in the form of data to questions a marketer would have while investing in Out Of Home media.”
He added, “PEOPLE provides actionable audience insights daily, covering our network spread across 500+ unique locations. With this, the platform will help marketers Quantify - Classify audience and procure DOOH impressions at a price that complements footfalls. The platform also provides an opportunity to integrate our DOOH assets with mobile to amplify a digital campaign which will help measure brand lift and ROI.”
(We got this information in a press release).