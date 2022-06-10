FAB Talks 5.0 to feature Leading Experts from the Podcast Monetization Space

The webinar will be held on Zoom and streamed live on Facebook.
FAB Talks is an exclusive webinar series organized by FAB Market, a subsidiary of the HT Media group. The fifth edition of the successful series will be held on the 15th of June, 2022 at 6pm, IST. The webinar will be held on Zoom and streamed live on Facebook. In the webinar, experts in podcast monetisation will come together to discuss the audio industry in India, how to monetise it, and its landscape in the future.
Audio in Advertising | The Evolution and Challenges of Audio Monetization
Ten years ago, podcast was an unknown medium for most of India. Now, in 2022, the scenario has completely changed, with India being the third-biggest listener of podcasts globally. India has 56 million listeners a month, a number which is set to rapidly increase. Podcasts are becoming universal, produced in regional languages, and appealing to all sections of society. From sports to news to entertainment, there’s a podcast for all topics under the sun.
However, digital audio monetization is still in the nascent stage, with creators, publishers, and agencies trying to figure out the best way forward. With the rapid growth, this space represents huge, untapped potential. How can digital audio monetization evolve? What are the challenges the industry faces? How can stakeholders keep up?
FAB Talks 5.0 will cover all these questions and more, resonating with audiences looking to understand the space of audio monetization and keep abreast of industry developments.
The panelists for FAB Talks 5.0 are:
• Gautam Raj Anand is Founder and CEO of Hubhopper. He is listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 for Asia, and was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Entrepreneur Magazine.
• Gursimran Singh is the Director of Brand Strategy & Creative Solutions for JioSaavn. He has more than 14 years of experience in the industry and has worked with various ad agencies.
• Gaurav Tiwari is CEO and Co-founder of PayTunes. He has worked in the marketing space for two decades, and is a pioneer in the space of Indian audio advertising.
• Patrick Roger is the Vice President of New Markets for AdsWizz, a leading international digital audio advertising solution provider. Patrick has over 20 years of global experience in digital marketing.
The session will be moderated by Yatin Naik, the Business Head for Digital and International Radio, Fever FM.
Early registrants will get a chance to interact directly with the panel. The session will take place on Zoom and Facebook Live, simultaneously. Visit www.fabmarket.in to register for FAB Talks 5.0 – Audio in Advertising. Hurry! Registrations close soon!
(We got this information in a press release).