FAB Talks 5.0 to feature Leading Experts from the Podcast Monetization Space

The panelists for FAB Talks 5.0 are:

• Gautam Raj Anand is Founder and CEO of Hubhopper. He is listed in Forbes 30 Under 30 for Asia, and was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Entrepreneur Magazine.

• Gursimran Singh is the Director of Brand Strategy & Creative Solutions for JioSaavn. He has more than 14 years of experience in the industry and has worked with various ad agencies.

• Gaurav Tiwari is CEO and Co-founder of PayTunes. He has worked in the marketing space for two decades, and is a pioneer in the space of Indian audio advertising.

• Patrick Roger is the Vice President of New Markets for AdsWizz, a leading international digital audio advertising solution provider. Patrick has over 20 years of global experience in digital marketing.