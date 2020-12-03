Facebook and SPNI partner to bring exclusive video-on-demand content to fans from India Tour of Australia

Speaking on the association, Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships, Facebook India, said, “At Facebook, we are committed to deepen and enhance engagement with cricket fans across the globe by bringing best in class, premium action to them in ways that ignite conversations, build connections and enhance affinity towards the sport. We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India’s most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch.”

Manish Aggarwal, head - growth and monetization, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are excited to partner with Facebook as the exclusive social media platform for the India tour of Australia. This association will enable us to offer interesting match content to a host of cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement for the much-hyped tournament, across the Indian subcontinent. This collaboration will surely get the fans closer to the game.”