Facebook launches #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge

The new bundle of features include:

* Challenge your friends and family - Share a photo or video of how you are celebrating Diwali at home with your family with the hashtag #DiwaliAtHomeChallenge or create a DIY video of how you recycle light bulbs, candleholders, diyas and lanterns, and challenge your friends to share their Diwali related DIY projects by using #DIYDiwaliChallenge.

Start a challenge by simply entering a hashtag in English that ends in the word ‘challenge’, when you go to create a new Facebook post, or tap on the “Try It” button when you see another Challenges post in your News Feed. Add photos and videos to your challenges post this festive season and nominate your friends and family to join in the fun by tagging them.

* Dress up your Avatar: Make your short-form text posts even more expressive by sharing a special edition Diwali-themed Avatars Background. Type your own words - in any language - over one of the colorful backgrounds with your personalized Avatar to match the theme.

First, create an Avatar from your mobile device and go to “Create Post” composer on Android or iOS and click “Background Color” and select the Diwali background and you are all set!