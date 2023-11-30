FanCode to exclusively broadcast England tour of the West Indies

Both teams will be looking to get the new ODI cycle underway post World Cup disappointment and prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup.
FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, will exclusively broadcast the upcoming England tour of West Indies, scheduled from December 3 to December 22, 2023. The tour will feature a three-match one-day international series and an exciting five-match T20 International Series.
While the three-match ODI series will be played from December 3-9, the T20I series will run from December 13 to December 22.
Both teams will have a lot to play for as they look to overcome their World Cup disappointment. While West Indies failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history, defending champions England had a forgettable campaign finishing seventh in the table with just three wins.
The T20Is will be an opportunity for both teams to fine tune their squads ahead of the T20I World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and the USA in just six months time.
West Indies have already named their 15-man squad for the series with plenty of new faces including uncapped Sherfane Rutherford and Matthew Forde.
Jos Buttler will lead the England ODI and T20I squads, which also includes the likes of Rehan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett amongst others.