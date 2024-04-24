FanCode to exclusively broadcast the India Women's Tour of Bangladesh

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It commences on April 28, ft. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma, all scheduled to play at the Sylhet stadium, Bangladesh.
FanCode, India’s premier sports destination, will exclusively broadcast the upcoming India Women’s Tour of Bangladesh. The series starts on April 28. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are the big names in an otherwise rather young squad. All the matches will be played at the Sylhet stadium.
Cricket fans can catch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Samsung TV, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, Prime Video, WatchO and www.fancode.com. The match pass will be available for new users at Rs.25 and the tour pass can be availed at Rs.99.
Controversy had erupted last time when India toured Bangladesh, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashing her stumps after she was given lbw and criticising the umpiring, calling it pathetic only for the Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana to hit back and call out the Indian captain’s behaviour, saying ‘she could have shown better manners.’
India had won the three-match T20I series 2-1, while the ODI series ended at 1-1, with the final game being tied.
In the coming series, Smriti Mandhana, fresh from her Women Premier League winning campaign, will be expected to play a pivotal role in the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues. Alongside all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, all eyes will also be focused on Sajeevan Sajana and Asha Sobhana. Having impressed in WPL, both players have received maiden national team call-ups.
From Bangladesh’s perspective, seasoned campaigner Nigar Sultana will be expected to shoulder and deliver the goods for the home side. 15-year-old Habib Islam Pinky too has garnered attention with her maiden call-up to the national side. She’s already impressed with the U19 team. Murshida Khatun, all-rounders Fahima Khatun and Rumana Ahmed are some of the other players to keep an eye on.
FanCode is the home for Bangladesh cricket in India, and recently broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh, New Zealand tour of Bangaldesh and other series featuring the Bangla Tigers.
