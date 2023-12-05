FanCode to livestream Volleyball Club World Championship 2023

RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 winners Ahmedabad Defenders will take part in the championships.
FanCode will exclusively livestream the 19th edition of Volleyball Club World Championship 2023. The championship will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore from December 6th to December 10th.
Sports fans can catch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play, Prime Video, WatchO and www.fancode.com.
The FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship is the biggest club championship in world volleyball and sees representation from winning clubs of each continental championships. This is the first time India is hosting the prestigious event. There will also be an All-Star Exhibition match to open the Championships.
The event will be all the more special for volleyball fans in India as RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 winners Ahmedabad Defenders will make their debut on the global stage and make history as the first club from India to take part in the championships.
The other participating clubs include Turkey’s Halkbank Ankara, Italy’s Sir Sicoma Perugia, Brazil’s Sada Cruzeiro and Minas Tenis Clube and Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds.
Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, "Over the past year, we have showcased some of the world's premier volleyball action on FanCode and the response from the fans has been very encouraging. As India hosts the Club Championships, with participation of an Indian club, this signifies a landmark moment for the sport in the country. We are looking forward to delivering this excitement to Indian fans.”
Tuhin Mishra, MD & co-founder of Baseline Ventures & Prime Volleyball League: “We are extremely excited to partner with FanCode as it gives our volleyball fans to watch the action packed sport on another popular platform. FanCode has been the home of global Volleyball & with our Club World Championships 2023 on its platform too, the fans will actually get a chance to watch the global superstars play on Indian soil for the first time ever”.
Volleyball is amongst the most popular sports globally and more than 850 million people have watched, played or been involved with the sport in some capacity. The first club championship was held in Italy in 1989 and has since grown in popularity.
FanCode has been working with Volleyball World to showcase top indoor and beach volleyball events to Indian sports fans. This includes both men’s and women’s volleyball.