Fanta & mCanvas’ Sensory-Rich Mobile Ad for Apple Delite Reaches 15 MN Users

“Innovation and consumer-centricity is at the forefront of our business at Coca-Cola India. In line with this, we are rapidly evolving our efforts keeping in mind local consumer insights in India. At the back of extensive market testing, and to refresh consumers in mind, body, and spirit, we recently forayed into the Apple flavour segment, for our sparkling drink Fanta. Together with OpenX and mCanvas, we curated an engaging short-form advertisement that was perfect for vertical-viewing which is the new normal for youth. This has helped us further enhance awareness on the launch of the new ‘Apple Delite’ variant in India, and in establishing top-of-mind recall amongst consumers,” Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Director, Integrated Marketing Experiences, Coca-Cola (India and SouthWest Asia)