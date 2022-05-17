Fanta & mCanvas’ Sensory-Rich Mobile Ad for Apple Delite Reaches 15 MN Users

The campaign is running across premium mobile apps, and is driving 6X higher engagement.
Coca-Cola India recently announced the launch of Fanta’s new flavour, Apple Delite, further expanding the brand’s colorful portfolio with a delicious fruit flavoured variant.
The refreshing sparkling drink with real apple juice, will refresh consumers in mind, body, and spirit. India’s favourite fruit flavoured brand also launched its new colourful commercial with youth sensation Kartik Aaryan, the brand ambassador, fostering excitement and energy to yet another fun version of Fanta. Kartik Aaryan can be seen enjoying Fanta Apple Delite in the new commercial, which marks the beginning of his association with the Company and the brand.
The brand wanted to establish a strong association between the taste and crunchiness of a real apple and the sound it makes when bitten into with its campaign tagline ‘Iss drink mein apple ki bite hai’. Partnering with OpenX and mCanvas, Coca-Cola India unveiled an exceptionally engaging mobile ad, to launch the drink with a creative twist.
As users interact with an app on their mobile, the ad seamlessly appears with a visual of an apple and a short description of Fanta Apple Delite. Once users tap on the apple, a loud crunching sound is heard, and the product is revealed. The closing screen features the relevant branding and the CTA ‘Order Now’ that leads users to the landing page for more information on the product and to make a purchase. The ad is reaching 15 MN users across the country.
“Innovation and consumer-centricity is at the forefront of our business at Coca-Cola India. In line with this, we are rapidly evolving our efforts keeping in mind local consumer insights in India. At the back of extensive market testing, and to refresh consumers in mind, body, and spirit, we recently forayed into the Apple flavour segment, for our sparkling drink Fanta. Together with OpenX and mCanvas, we curated an engaging short-form advertisement that was perfect for vertical-viewing which is the new normal for youth. This has helped us further enhance awareness on the launch of the new ‘Apple Delite’ variant in India, and in establishing top-of-mind recall amongst consumers,” Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Director, Integrated Marketing Experiences, Coca-Cola (India and SouthWest Asia)
The sensory rich ad experience is resonating well with users, with a 1.2% engagement rate, which is 6 times higher than the 0.20% industry average for mobile banner ads. Users are spending over 8 seconds on average, engaging with the ad.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with mCanvas, because they enabled us to push creative boundaries and incorporate sounds and eye grabbing visuals that helped drive the campaign message for FANTA,” said Farah Siddiqui Media Lead - Team Open X.
Banya Saikia, regional head – North, mCanvas concluded, “We deployed our engagements solution to create an impactful and exciting ad experience for Fanta’s audience. By including the loud sound of the crunchy apple and the appealing visuals, we could boost interest in the product and drive top-of-mind recall.”
