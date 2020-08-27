Fantasy Sports team selection requires higher skill than mutual fund management

Today, Researchers from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Columbia University published a joint academic study titled ‘Is It Luck or Skill?’. The study applies tests to data obtained from Fantasy Sports platforms for cricket and basketball (2013 to 2016) and various Mutual Funds (2005 to 2018). The study conclusively demonstrates that luck plays a bigger role in the success of a Mutual Fund Manager compared to that of a Fantasy Sports player. The study includes over 16 million data points collected over 4 years.

The rigorous data-driven study, undertaken by the researchers at MIT and Columbia University, uses a robust statistical framework for evaluating the hypothesis of luck and applies a novel test that addresses the question of whether fantasy sports is a game of skill or luck. The study was performed by Prof. Vishal Misra, Columbia University, Prof. Devavrat Shah, MIT and Dr. Sudarsan V. S. Ranganathan from MIT.