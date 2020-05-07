Fastrack gets your heart racing this World Athlete’s Day

Launches a new digital film on Fastrack Reflex Bea.
Fastrack, India’s leading and celebrated youth accessories brand launches a new digital film on Fastrack Reflex Beat commemorating World Athletics Day (May 7th). This campaign has multiple elements apart from the digital film it includes fitness challenge for consumers and a special offer in collaboration with HealthifyMe on purchase of Reflex Beat. This initiative is in line with the brand’s vision to encourage consumers to stay at home while tapping on to the rising trend of fitness amid the countrywide lockdown.
The new digital film features Fastrack Reflex Beat, the fourth product in the Reflex series of smart wearables and the only fitness band in India certified by the National Health Academy. It has a quirky take on the band’s Active heart rate monitor feature, capturing the passion with which youth today follow their heart, even when it comes to sports. A win for their favourite athlete and team, counts as win for themselves, and they are unafraid to celebrate what makes their heart race, no matter the opposition.
In addition to the above, to get the users heart racing, Fastrack is also giving away One-month free subscription of HealthifyMe with every purchase of Fastrack Reflex Beat. With HealthifyMe on their side, there’s no excuse not to get fit and lose those extra calories that they’re gaining while staying at home. The app will provide them with not just personalised workouts, but also a personalized diet plan, a personal nutritionist, and more.
Ayushman Chiranewala, Marketing Head, Fastrack said, “We see a heightened interest in fitness and overall health amongst youth today, and hence on the occasion of World Athletics Day, to ensure we offer the best to our customers, we got into a partnership with our latest smart band - Fastrack Reflex Beat and Healthify Me to bring the best of both worlds - fitness and diet to our customers. Backed by our new campaign, this offer is going to be a must have for all fitness enthusiasts.”
Additionally, it is believed that fitness is best enjoyed in pairs/ groups. This kind of workout is very popular amongst the youth of today. The brand advocates fitness regime with the new normal of staying indoors with Reflexing - a work out challenge with long-distance buddies. Getting active and taking part in regular exercise when done with a buddy not only helps to stay focussed but also adds a lot more fun in the workout. During the times of social distancing, Fastrack pushes the philosophy of fitness and encourages users to participate by uploading their entries on Instagram.
