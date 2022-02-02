Fastrack tunes into Asia’s largest Genz community with Viral Fission

The youth intelligence platform conceptualised and executed fun contest #TuneIntoYou to engage the dynamic Genz cohort and promote the product.
Viral Fission, one of Asia’s largest Genz platforms recently teamed up with Fastrack, India’s leading accessory brand to launch their latest range of earphones - Fastrack Reflex Tunes FT4. The youth intelligence platform conceptualised and executed fun contest #TuneIntoYou to engage the dynamic Genz cohort and promote the product.
The two-day contest was introduced and run across Fastrack’s Instagram page encouraging the Genz to share the picture of the activity that they zone into to be themselves. The Genzers participated by sharing a picture symbolic to their favourite activity that enables them to take a break from the outside world and represent their true selves. This chain of picture sharing was executed through the ‘Add your sticker’ feature of Instagram.
Viral Fission’s insights from the youth and a survey-based understanding of the Genz enabled them to craft an engaging contest and create a much-worthy buzz around the product. The #TuneIntoYou contest saw participation from 700+ Viral Fission youth ambassadors who were able to translate the brand's communication to over 100,000 peers through Instagram outreach, highlighting the campaign’s core messaging. The contest was concluded by announcing four winners each from North, South, East, and West Regions who received the immersive Fastrack Reflex Tunes FT4 earphones.
Commenting on the association, Ajay Maurya, head of marketing, Fastrack said, “Through our partnership with Viral Fission, we have been able to reach a valuable pool of youngsters to engage with across a variety of activities. We hope to continue our association on many more youth-focused objectives. ”
Adding to this, Aditya Anand, chief revenue officer from Viral Fission said “We envision to build the bridge between India’s youth and the brands they love. With our deep-rooted insights, we were able to assist Fastrack in designing a contest that is both engaging and interesting. We look forward to more such collaborations with brands that aim to drive traction within the Genz audiences across India”
(We got this information in a press release).