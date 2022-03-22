FC Barcelona and Spotify seal a strategic long-term partnership in sports and entertainment

FC Barcelona and Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, have reached an agreement for the Swedish company to become the Main Partner of the Club and the Official Audio Streaming Partner. The brand will appear on the front of both Men’s and Women’s team shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons. Spotify will also sponsor the training shirts beginning in the 2022/23 season for the next three seasons. Spotify and FC Barcelona will be working together to create opportunities for the iconic shirt to become a space that can celebrate artists from across the world. As part of the collaboration, for the very first time in the Club’s history, the Stadium will be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou. The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona’s global community of fans.