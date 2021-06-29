FCB Group India is the most awarded Indian Agency at Cannes Lions 2021!

Cannes Lions, the Oscars of advertising is amongst the most awaited award show for everyone in the industry.
FCB Group India marks another historic award feat at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021 with 8 Lions- 1 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze for their outstanding campaigns, The Punishing Signal for the Mumbai Police and Times Out & Proud for The Times of India.
Cannes Lions, the Oscars of advertising is amongst the most awaited award show for everyone in the industry. And we can rightly say that creativity roared at the first edition of virtual Cannes Lions 2021! With exceptional campaigns from across the world, the agencies showed the way despite being hit by the ravaging pandemic. FCB Group India’s The Punishing Signal that focuses on purpose, tech and innovation and Times Out & Proud that stands for inclusivity, are campaigns that won big this year and truly symbolise FCB’s spirit to make a difference to the society and world at large.
Speaking on the momentous win, Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India, said, “Our pride of LIONS bears testimony our commitment to putting creative excellence at the center of everything we do. Over the last three years we’ve been the best performing Indian agency at Cannes. Like they say… once is a chance, twice is a co-incidence and three times is a habit. I’m really proud of how far we’ve come on our creative transformation journey.”
Adding Robby Mathew, vice chairman & CCO, FCB Interface, said, “I am absolutely delighted with our performance at Cannes this year. Looking forward to many more bountiful years for my agency.”
Swati Bhattacharya, vice chairman & CCO, FCB India, said, “When I have grandchildren I think I will skip telling them about Cinderella. I will tell them about the FCB Group India story. It’s a fairy-tale without evil stepsisters. Just perfect!”
FCB Group India secured a total of 16 shortlists. FCB Interface received 10 shortlists for the Punishing Signal and FCB Ulka’s Times Out & Proud got 5 and Shakti- The Selfless Selfie received 1 shortlist.
(We got this information in a press release).