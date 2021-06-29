FCB Group India is the most awarded Indian Agency at Cannes Lions 2021!

Cannes Lions, the Oscars of advertising is amongst the most awaited award show for everyone in the industry. And we can rightly say that creativity roared at the first edition of virtual Cannes Lions 2021! With exceptional campaigns from across the world, the agencies showed the way despite being hit by the ravaging pandemic. FCB Group India’s The Punishing Signal that focuses on purpose, tech and innovation and Times Out & Proud that stands for inclusivity, are campaigns that won big this year and truly symbolise FCB’s spirit to make a difference to the society and world at large.