Dainik Bhaskar gets Gold at WAN IFRA Asian Media Awards for Best Covid-19 related photography

Commenting on the recognition, Avnish Jain, State Editor, Madhya Pradesh said, “At Dainik Bhaskar, our editorial philosophy is ‘Kendra Mein Pathak’, and we believe the very reason for our existence is our reader’s trust in us. During the second wave of Covid, it was our bounden duty to investigate and report an apparent disconnect in the Government’s data and the reality on the ground. Given the extant circumstances, this was undoubtedly fraught with risk – especially to the health of our staff. Our reporters visited and gathered data from local crematoriums and burial grounds, and in one such incident in Madhya Pradesh, the government had reported only 4 deaths, but 112 funerals were done as per Covid protocol and our photographer captured this heart wrenching picture at one of the crematoriums.”