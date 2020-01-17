Feel the action and the thrill on #WeekendBingeonMX

1,50,000 hrs of content, multiple formats and spread across 10 regional languages – MX Player boasts one of the biggest online streaming libraries of the country. With an answer to every entertainment need of the discerning viewer, the platform is all set to regale you with 2 intense web series – action drama Madhuri Talkies and psychological thriller Damaged 2. This #WeekendBingeonMX – feel the action and the thrill as Damaged 2 brings forth twisted secrets that shatter myths while Madhuri Talkies is a hard-hitting revenge drama that will make you believe in the power of an individual.
MX Original Series ‘Madhuri Talkies’ is a neo-noir set in the heartlands of Benares, where crimes against women and political tyranny rule the roost. Starring TV actors Sagar Wahi and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the series traces the journey of a man’s thirst for avenging his true love who was brutally violated by a gang of political aides. Madhuri Talkies has its share of cliffhangers and is perfect for action buffs who seek a rush of adrenaline. The series is produced for Applause Entertainment by Elio Motion Pictures, co-produced by Arvind Babbal Productions and directed by Arvind Babbal that will go live on MX Player - starting 17th January, 2020.
Damaged 2 is psychological thriller revolving around the lives of Gauri Batra (Hina Khan) and Akash Batra (Adhyayan Suman) who run a homestay together. While all may seem idyllic in their beautiful guest house, things begin to unravel when a little girl visiting the homestay goes missing. As the prime suspects, Gauri and Akash’s twisted life comes under the scanner and their secrets soon become public.
(We got this information in a press release.)