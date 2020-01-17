Feel the action and the thrill on #WeekendBingeonMX

1,50,000 hrs of content, multiple formats and spread across 10 regional languages – MX Player boasts one of the biggest online streaming libraries of the country. With an answer to every entertainment need of the discerning viewer, the platform is all set to regale you with 2 intense web series – action drama Madhuri Talkies and psychological thriller Damaged 2. This #WeekendBingeonMX – feel the action and the thrill as Damaged 2 brings forth twisted secrets that shatter myths while Madhuri Talkies is a hard-hitting revenge drama that will make you believe in the power of an individual.