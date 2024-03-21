Femina and Mamaearth celebrate Beautiful Indians 2024, honouring kindness and inspiration

Rohit Gopakumar, director - Worldwide Media, and CEO ZENL, BCCL TV & Digital Network, reflected on the journey of Femina and Mamaearth, stating, “Femina has a legacy of celebrating beauty which is more than just skin deep. Our longstanding commitment lies in showcasing the remarkable stories of individuals who bring about impactful change in their sphere of work. They are the true heroes of the land who inspire and motivate our audience. Beautiful Indians is an exceptional platform from Femina that shines a light on the innate goodness within every individual. The third edition of Beautiful Indians (2024) was a splendid success. Through this property, we are happy to recognise and celebrate the growing goodness around us.”