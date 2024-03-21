Femina and Mamaearth celebrate Beautiful Indians 2024, honouring kindness and inspiration

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Notable awards were given to Tiger Shroff, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, and many others.
Embracing the spirit of kindness, Femina, a women’s lifestyle brand, joined forces with Mamaearth to celebrate the good deeds of individuals at the third edition of Femina and Mamaearth presents Beautiful Indians 2024.
The star-studded event was hosted on March 19, 2024, where individuals from diverse walks of life were honoured, reiterating the fact that there is beauty in every act of kindness. Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, the event celebrated individuals whose charisma and expertise have not only inspired but also contributed to bringing about positive change. Taking the celebrations higher pop singer Akasa Singh dazzled the audience with her power-packed performance.
The Jury comprising personalities selected the Beautiful Indians who have inspirational stories. These are ordinary people, celebrities, and content creators, who won the award in the People For Good, Creators For Good, and Special Awards categories.
A jury includes Nigar Shaji – program director, Low Earth & Planetary Platforms, ISRO; Amruta Subhash – National Award-winning actor Bina Lashkari – co-founder and director of Door Step School, Huma Qureshi, Ghazal & Varun Alagh – founders of Honasa Consumer MamaEarth, and Ambika Muttoo, editor-in-chief of Femina, had taken on the challenge of sorting through thousands of entries.
Amongst the celebrations, the crowd cheered the highest when the Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit did her iconic step on the ghaghra song along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ghazal Alagh. The latter also confessed to have started her acting career inspired by Madhuri Dixit. Furthermore, heartthrob Kartik Aaryan shook a leg on stage making the crowd go gaga over his song from his blockbuster movie along with Shilpa Shetty and Aparshakti Khurana.
Among the recipients of the special awards, Tiger Shroff with his awe-inspiring action sequences, won the title of Youth Icon, while versatile actor and performer Siddhant Chaturvedi bagged the Rising Star award. Ananya Panday, who gave us a splendid performance in her recent release was declared the Standout Performer Of The Year (Female) while Kartik Aaryan received the Standout Performer Of The Year (Male) award for his performance in his latest movie.
Bobby Deol stole hearts as the Most Loved Star and his trending dance on the famous entry track in his superhit movie, while Madhuri Dixit held the spotlight as the Sensational Superstar. Tamannaah Bhatia won the title of Star in the Spotlight accolade. Entertaining us with his gimmicks, social media sensation Orry took home the award for Entertainer of the Year.
Karisma Kapoor was hailed as The Trailblazer, while Manish Malhotra was honoured with the Fashion Visionary award. Sini Shetty, our Femina Miss India World 2022, was applauded for her Beauty For A Purpose. Versatile actor Shraddha Kapoor was lauded as Fan’s Favorite Award, while Sobhita Dhulipala, always on top of her style game, took home the laurel for Fashion It girl.
The People for Good category honoured goodness ambassadors including Prasiddhi Singh - child environmentalist & social entrepreneur, Chennai; Deep Narayan Nayak - educator transforming lives across generations, West Bengal; Kiran Kamdar - parkinson's warrior ensuring hospital patients get essential nutrition, Mumbai; Dwishojoyee Banerjee - young environmental activist saving the planet, One Paper Bag At A Time, Patna; Sahil Kaushar - CEO Of The Noble Citizen Foundation, Bihar; Dilshad Mehershahi, Geetanjali Gaur, Beverly Louis & Gautam Lalwani of Mann - co-founders Of Mann, Mumbai.
Meghana Pemmaiah - wildlife veterinarian on a rescue mission, Mangalore; The Creators for Good recognised content creators who have leveraged their reach to bring about change for the better. The winners included:
Ted The Stoner - Fervent Advocate For Positive Social Change
Aishwarya Sharma - Fashion & Climate Change Activist
Anupriya Kapur - Entrepreneur & Inspiring Role Model
Tarun Mishra - Founder Of Help Drive Foundation
Gayatri Bhardwaj - Dedicated Animal Welfare Warrior
Revant Himatsingka (FoodPharmer) - Influencer Creating Positive Change
Barkha Singh - Actor and Influencer Raising Her Voice For Animal Welfare
The awards show witnessed celebrities gracing the red carpet, setting new style standards. Industry divas such as Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi, Kanika Kapoor set the evening afire in their stunning gowns, while Tiger Shroff, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Bobby Deol, Kartika Aryan, amongst others exuded charm in their tuxedos and suits.
Rohit Gopakumar, director - Worldwide Media, and CEO ZENL, BCCL TV & Digital Network, reflected on the journey of Femina and Mamaearth, stating, “Femina has a legacy of celebrating beauty which is more than just skin deep. Our longstanding commitment lies in showcasing the remarkable stories of individuals who bring about impactful change in their sphere of work. They are the true heroes of the land who inspire and motivate our audience. Beautiful Indians is an exceptional platform from Femina that shines a light on the innate goodness within every individual. The third edition of Beautiful Indians (2024) was a splendid success. Through this property, we are happy to recognise and celebrate the growing goodness around us.”
Ambika Muttoo, editor-in-chief of Femina, commented, “Our collaboration with Mamaearth has created a powerful platform that honours the impact of good deeds in society. Season 3 of Femina And Mamaearth Present Beautiful Indians celebrates inspiring stories of individuals who choose to spread love and positivity in their actions. This initiative highlights that true beauty lies not just in appearance but in the kindness and compassion we show to others.”
Ghazal Alagh, co-founder & chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, said, “After an overwhelming response for season 2, we are back with Season 3 of Femina & Mamaearth presents Beautiful Indians 2024. Built on the fundamentals of goodness inside, Mamaearth has always believed in celebrating goodness in every form. At Mamaearth, we have always believed that beauty is beyond skin-deep, and our collaboration with Femina for Beautiful Indians is an extension of that philosophy and belief. We are delighted to partner with Femina to bring alive the stories of beautiful Indians around us and hope to continue to further strengthen this partnership through this journey of celebrating goodness.”
afaqs! received this information in a press release.