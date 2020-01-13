Femina releases a research report around working millennial mother titled, ‘All About Women’

Femina, India’s leading women’s brand, has always been known as the destination for all things women. The experts on Indian women have released a report targeted at millennial mothers called, ‘All About Women’. This research report commissioned by Femina is an in-depth analysis and gives a peek at consumer behavior, lifestyle, habits, purchasing power, interpersonal relationships along with many other facets of a working millennial mother.Femina, India’s leading women’s brand, has always been known as the destination for all things women. The experts on Indian women have released a report targeted at millennial mothers called, ‘All About Women’. This research report commissioned by Femina is an in-depth analysis and gives a peek at consumer behavior, lifestyle, habits, purchasing power, interpersonal relationships along with many other facets of a working millennial mother.
The research study conducted by LeadCap Ventures and its findings are a result of extensive quantitative and qualitative research done over months with more than 1500 urban women across 10 mega cities/metros and Tier 1 markets. The research report reflected on the changing dynamics of motherhood, and parenthood in Indian households. The subjects are bifurcated based on the type of families and further categorized basis varied determinants such as striking a work-life balance, preference to children, spouse-partner relationship, self-care and digital content consumption.
Lifestyle of a millennial working mother
Exhibiting interesting anecdotes on the lifestyle of the millennial mother, the report revealed that growing attention of women towards personal self-care. The report also highlighted that despite of hectic schedules and tiring routines, the mothers didn’t compromise on inculcating healthy food habits and were health-conscious for themselves and their families.
Striving for work-life balance
Striking the perfect work-life balance, respondents revealed that they were able to do that with the avid and proactive support by their families and colleagues.
Kids over everything
Additionally, for the millennial working mother, the children hold the utmost priority. Taking time out from their busy schedules, millennial parents make sure that either one of the parents is available with the child at any given point.
Elaborating on how Femina’ s All About Women Report, Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media said, “Femina as a brand has always known the pulse of Indian women and the research report is another testimonial for it. ‘All About Women’ is a new chapter in the brand journey where we deep dive into various facets of a woman’s lives and predict trends, tailor content and have a customized approach for increasing engagement. ”
Further commenting on the occasion, Tanya Chaitanya, editor and chief community officer at Femina said, “With a rich legacy of over 60 years, Femina has pioneered bold path-breaking content through decades and the brand understands the Indian modern women. The findings of this report have corroborated with our content strategy and proven once again that no one knows Indian women like we do. ”
Femina’s January issue will further elaborate these insights and findings and corroborate them with content tailored to the working millennial mother. This issue will also shed light on Femina’s focused content strategy to cater to what women need and the in-depth understanding of it.
