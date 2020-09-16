Femina takes a stand against domestic violence with #ActAgainstAbuse by partnering with UN Women

Speaking on the occasion, Prasoon Joshi said, “The pandemic changed a lot of things for us. As a nation and a society, as we dealt with the adversity, but in a larger sense we also saw so many positives in human spirit, in the environment, in collective action. Unfortunately , the evil of domestic violence saw an upward spike through the pandemic with families confined at home .And what was our response as a society ?It’s heart-breaking to say, but in most cases apathy. Apathy that leads us to ignore it, pretend it does not exist, condone it, and sometimes even justify it. And makes us, society at large, as much a party to the crime as the perpetrator. It’s important for communication around this issue to go beyond information dissemination. It is important to jolt society out of its collective apathy. To mobilize society to Ignore No More.”