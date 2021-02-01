Femina unveils Femina Power Brands 2021

Last year, the brand unveiled two research reports, ‘All About Women’, shedding light on the preferences and insights on the lives of millennial working mothers and Indian homemakers. Insights of the research highlighted the decision-making power that women yield in Indian households and their influence in driving key consumer & FMCG product sales. Extending the research, the brand further delved into decoding the most preferred lifestyle brands by Indian women in the form of a Coffee Table Book. Further imparting their knowledge on powerful brands some of the imminent leaders of the industry like Sam Balsara (founder, chairman and managing director, Madison World and Madison Communications), Amit Sethiya (chief marketing officer, Syska Group), Anamika Sirohi (VP – Marketing, Amway), IBM – India and South Asia) among many shared their thoughts on the current situation of the- lifestyle industry. Another session saw youth icon Masaba Gupta in a Fireside Chat with Femina Editor, Ruchika Mehta explaining the intricacies of building a brand where she shared why she connects with the youth of the world. "Being fearless is what makes me stand out to be the icon for women and the youth of this country," said Masaba.