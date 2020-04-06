Ferns N Petals introduces new digital gifting options

Talking about these digital gifting options, Pawan Gadia, CEO, Online & Retail, Ferns N Petals, India, UAE & Singapore, said, “At present, we all are in midst of an unprecedented crisis and staying at home is the only way to flatten the curve. In order to spread positivity in the current situation, the newly launched digital gifting options by Ferns N Petals is a great way to cheer up & gift happiness to your loved ones even when they are miles apart. Also, I believe music is a magical remedy to fight tough times with ease and that is the reason the digital gifting options are enabled with melodious music of customer’s choice. As a brand it is an initiative to keep gifting alive & engage our customers with innovative heart whelming gifting ideas in quarantine”.