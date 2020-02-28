Ferns N Petals showcase love forever in the digital film

Flower Will is a soulful promise by FNP to bring back the magical smile on faces of an individual’s loved one’s by ensuring continuous delivery of blooming floral bouquets on every special occasion in the recipient’s life. The service allows a ‘Sender” to choose a plan varying from 5, 10, 15 or 20 years and assign an ‘Informer’ who owns the task of letting Ferns N Petals know about the demise of the sender.