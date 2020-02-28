Ferns N Petals showcase love forever in the digital film

To embark the launch of one of its kind service ‘Flower Will’, Ferns N Petals has made a digital ad film called ‘Love Beyond Life’ featuring the veteran actors Neena Gupta & Rajat Kapoor with a heartfelt storyline.
The thoughtful ad film aims to woo the hearts of people in a unique and emotional way. It depicts the beautiful heart touching concept of gifting flowers to a loved one, beyond life, that empowers anyone to celebrate eternal love on their special one’s special day such as birthday, anniversary etc.
The campaign is released across digital channels with #LoveForever including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & Twitter. Storytelling about eternal love with your family & friends has been showcased in selected PVR spots and heard on Radio channels.
Flower Will is a soulful promise by FNP to bring back the magical smile on faces of an individual’s loved one’s by ensuring continuous delivery of blooming floral bouquets on every special occasion in the recipient’s life. The service allows a ‘Sender” to choose a plan varying from 5, 10, 15 or 20 years and assign an ‘Informer’ who owns the task of letting Ferns N Petals know about the demise of the sender.
