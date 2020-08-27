Fever FM announces alliance with celebrity shout-out platform Tring

As part of the association, listeners will get an extraordinary chance to wish their loved ones on radio by their favourite radio jockeys.
Fever Network, India’s leading radio network, announced a unique partnership with Mumbai-based celebrity shout-out platform Tring. Tring helps fans connect to their favourite celebrities and get personalised videos, messages, and shout-outs in a quick, easy and convenient manner.
Fever Network is the destination station for youth, with focus on innovation and listener’s delight. As part of the association, listeners will get an extraordinary chance to wish their loved ones on radio by their favourite radio jockeys. The campaign, “Wishes on-air” aims to make every occasion even more special for the listeners’ loved ones, by celebrating it on-air with millions. Being a two-way medium, radio has the ability to bring fans closer to their favourite RJs via interactions and engagement.
RJs across Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One have associated with the campaign. Some of the names include RJ Rahul Makin, RJ Glenn, RJ Prithvi, RJ Stutee, RJ Rohini, RJ Anmol, RJ Hrishi K, RJ Kay, RJ Anuraag Pandey amongst others. There are various services offered to the listeners as part of the association - audio message, live mention on air, video message, video call, etc. The pricing for the listener’s request would depend on the service as well as the RJ.
Commenting on the association, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “We are very happy to be associated with Tring as part of the ‘Wishes on-air’ campaign. Fever Network has always believed in breaking the clutter and delighting the listeners in unique and innovative ways. With this campaign we aim to bring a smile to our listeners and their loved ones on their special day!”
(We got this information in a press release).