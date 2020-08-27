Fever FM announces alliance with celebrity shout-out platform Tring

Fever Network is the destination station for youth, with focus on innovation and listener’s delight. As part of the association, listeners will get an extraordinary chance to wish their loved ones on radio by their favourite radio jockeys. The campaign, “Wishes on-air” aims to make every occasion even more special for the listeners’ loved ones, by celebrating it on-air with millions. Being a two-way medium, radio has the ability to bring fans closer to their favourite RJs via interactions and engagement.