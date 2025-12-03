Fever FM elevates Hrishikesh Kannan and Rohini Ramnathan to senior roles

Fever FM has announced two senior leadership elevations as the network restructures roles across content, digital and solutions.

As part of the updated leadership framework: Hrishikesh Kannan (Hrishi K) has been elevated to chief solutions officer – Fever Network, while continuing as national brand head – Radio One International.

Kannan, a long-time radio host with three decades of industry experience, has worked across branded content, IP monetisation and client integrations within the network. In his expanded role, he will focus on integrated solutions and partnerships.

Hrishikesh Kannan popularly known as Hrishi K said: “Having worked in the radio business for 3 decades now, I can say with confidence that radio as we know it has undergone a tectonic shift! The Fever Network was the earliest to realise that we had to become a 360-degree content creation hub.



Working as an on-air talent first and then moving to the national brand head role for the RadioOne Network and then easing into my responsibilities as Branded Solutions and IPs Head for the West & South regions for the Fever Network were all stepping stones to becoming chief solutions officer of our Radio Business. We still have many mountains to conquer but I’m just happy to be able to lead this spirited and sharp team of individuals trying to scale up our business whilst keeping our partner brands happy all the way.”

Rohini Ramnathan has been elevated to chief content officer – Fever Network (Fever, Nasha & Punjabi Fever) and creative director – JustTooFilmy.

Ramnathan, an award-winning radio presenter and content strategist, has contributed to the network’s programming and digital initiatives. Her expanded responsibilities include leading multi-platform content strategy, accelerating digital-first growth and overseeing video-led storytelling.

Speaking on her appointment, Rohini said, “From being the first voice on Fever FM in 2006 when it launched to now being offered this position is quite the crazy professional arc. It's been such a privilege to work at HT media, particularly with radio because nowhere within this industry have I seen such dynamism, the willingness to experiment and the will to be better. I thank Fever FM for having me on this journey and for inviting me to shape the next era in radio. Indian radio is at a very exciting moment and where we go with it will truly be a test for the best minds hereon.”

These changes follow the resignation of Sharat Bhattatiripad, national brand head – Fever, who is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. Fever FM acknowledged his role in shaping the brand’s creative direction.

Speaking about the appointments, Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio & Entertainment, said:

“As the content and audio landscape rapidly evolves, we are investing in leaders who can shape its future. Rohini and Hrishi bring exceptional creative and strategic depth, and their expanded roles will help us unlock new digital formats, strengthen our YouTube and video focus, and deliver integrated solutions for our partners. This marks a strong leap forward for Fever Network.”



