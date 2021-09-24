Fever FM presents Bounce Back Bharat Festival

Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “Bounce Back Bharat Fest is an initiative by Fever FM to celebrate the extraordinary spirit of India and it’s exceptional people from all walks of life. The stellar line up ensures that we get the audience hooked to the screens all throughout, as the biggest celebs from the Indian diaspora join hand with us to uplift the mood of the nation. The event would be premiered live across FB & YT handles of Fever FM on 24th, 25th and 26th Sept. I will not miss it for the world, so should you!”