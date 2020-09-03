Fever FM & Radio One to partner with ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’

Procam International announces India’s leading radio stations Fever FM and Radio One as Radio Partners for Sunfeast India Run As One. The radio stations will be the voice of India’s largest citizen-led movement, dedicated to support livelihoods.
With Radio One's reach across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Fever FM available in 13 cities which include Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Gorakpur, Bareilly apart from the metro cities, the Radio Stations will double-up as the voice of Sunfeast India Run As One. With giving at the heart of this initiative, this collaboration will help the movement to penetrate deeper with citizens and create widespread awareness for the cause.
The Sunfeast India Run As One is on a virtual platform. A simple act of REGISTERING is a ‘step forward’ in support of the less fortunate.
Fever FM and Radio One’s most popular RJs Rahul Makin - Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Fever Delhi), Sindhu - ready steady po (Fever Chennai), Sulabha - Mersal Mornings (Radio One Chennai), Manasa - Mad Mornings (Fever Hyderabad), Prithvi - Mad Mornings (Fever Bangalore), Sriram - The Superhero Show (Fever Bangalore), Kay - Good Morning Bangalore (Radio One Bangalore) and Glen - Mad Mornings (Fever Mumbai) along with personalities from different walks of life will initiate callouts, reinforce this message and encourage citizens to register and be a part of this movement.
Commenting on the association, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd., said, “This is a great initiative and we are happy to be part of it. The economy has gone through massive bruises due to the Pandemic. Millions of migrant workers are suffering and there is a big question mark on their livelihood. This is the time to come together to support those who are the most affected."
The registrations ranging from Rs 99 (Change Maker) to Rs 499 (Change Leader) and Rs 999 (Change Champion) have not only given Indians an opportunity to involve themselves in rebuilding lives, they have also earned gratifications as per registration categories. As a token of appreciation, rewards include specially designed E-Certificate of Recognition, signed by actor Tiger Shroff and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, ambassadors of the event; customised medals and a commemorative bib.
The movement also gives you the option to further add to your initial contribution until September 30th on sunfeastindiarunasone.procam.in.
Talking about the association with the Sunfeast India Run As One movement, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International stated, "It is indeed fantastic to have Fever FM and Radio One join this incredible movement; Sunfeast India Run As One as our Partners. Both Fever FM and Radio One will truly be the voice of this movement with their fantastic reach across Indian Cities. This collaboration will help reach out to a larger audience and encourage them to participate not just to help support livelihoods but to also get them to move and be physically active which is the need of the hour. With the registrations open till 30th September 2020, we are sure, the Radio Partners will rally their support by encouraging people to register for Sunfeast India Run As One. # LivelihoodsMatter".
