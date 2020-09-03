Fever FM & Radio One to partner with ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’

Talking about the association with the Sunfeast India Run As One movement, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International stated, "It is indeed fantastic to have Fever FM and Radio One join this incredible movement; Sunfeast India Run As One as our Partners. Both Fever FM and Radio One will truly be the voice of this movement with their fantastic reach across Indian Cities. This collaboration will help reach out to a larger audience and encourage them to participate not just to help support livelihoods but to also get them to move and be physically active which is the need of the hour. With the registrations open till 30th September 2020, we are sure, the Radio Partners will rally their support by encouraging people to register for Sunfeast India Run As One. # LivelihoodsMatter".