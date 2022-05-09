Fever FM taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League

Fever FM recently launched Instant Prize League on its gaming portal www.playwithfever.com garnering the attention of millions of millennials.
Fever Network has launched an entertaining gaming initiative, the Instant Prize League, where Fever fans and cricket enthusiasts will play skill-based games and redeem prizes in real time. Fever FM is the official radio partner for six T20 teams with dozens of planned activities to sustain the ongoing cricket frenzy. The launch of this 45-day gaming extravaganza on playwithfever.com is in line with Fever Network’s digital-first strategy that positions Fever at the intersection of cricket, content, gamification and instant gratification, engaging over 5 million+ impressions1 and 2.5 lakh+ logins2 within just 15 days since its launch.
For the fans of Fever FM and T20 Cricket, this translates to a power-packed, high engagement activity with a chance to win prizes worth 10 Lakhs. The analytics of the gaming portal speak for themselves with web traffic3 of over 600 thousand, a 33.4 per cent returning user rate4 and thousands of winners within just a few days of launch.
Introducing gamification with instant gratification and integrating it with the ongoing cricket season opens new doors of marketing and reaching out to Gen Z and millennials, to drive mass brand integrations, product sampling and user acquisitions. Fever’s flagship music label Fab Music Beats has also been integrated into the user journeys of playwithfever.com – a first-of-its-kind pairing of gaming with Punjabi music. With innovative and customizable ad placements, banners, clickable interstitials, mastheads, video ads, QR-codes, branded pages and amplifications across radio, social media and influencer-led shoutouts, Fever Network has moved towards a 360-degree, ROI-driven marketing offerings for its advertisers and sponsors promising a click-through rate four times higher than the industry average. The Instant Prize League has also won much of the earned media.
Currently, Fever Network’s Instant Prize League is being sponsored by 1XBet, Mountain Breeze and RD Pro. However, the cricket theme is just one of the many possibilities of integration on playwithfever.com. Brands will be able to run completely customizable campaigns by choosing their target demographics. Brands will be able to customize content with gamification to a T, making it specific to their marketing goals, with Fever Network managing the end-to-end production of the concept.
“The idea behind Instant Prize League was to marry gamification with content creation during the T20 cricket season to produce highly engaging experiences for our fans and listeners. Since Fever FM first pivoted to a digital-first approach, we’ve been ideating and launching many digital products and properties keeping new-age consumers at the front and center”, said Ajit Dheer, chief executive officer, Fever Network.
(We got this information in a press release).