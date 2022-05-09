Fever FM taps into Gamification with Instant Prize League

Introducing gamification with instant gratification and integrating it with the ongoing cricket season opens new doors of marketing and reaching out to Gen Z and millennials, to drive mass brand integrations, product sampling and user acquisitions. Fever’s flagship music label Fab Music Beats has also been integrated into the user journeys of playwithfever.com – a first-of-its-kind pairing of gaming with Punjabi music. With innovative and customizable ad placements, banners, clickable interstitials, mastheads, video ads, QR-codes, branded pages and amplifications across radio, social media and influencer-led shoutouts, Fever Network has moved towards a 360-degree, ROI-driven marketing offerings for its advertisers and sponsors promising a click-through rate four times higher than the industry average. The Instant Prize League has also won much of the earned media.