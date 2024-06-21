Fever is set to host an Indie Music Extravaganza on June 21 to commemorate World Music Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event features artists sharing their music and curating playlists, providing fans with a unique insight into their preferences.
Celebrate World Music Day with Fever with an all-day Indie Music Extravaganza. On June 21, the entire indie music community is coming together to take over Fever, bringing listeners an unforgettable day of music and discovery.
This year, Fever has gathered some of the biggest names in the indie music scene, including Anuv Jain, Prateek Kuhad, Mahi, Anubha, and many more. These talented artists will not only share their own music but also curate and play their favorite playlists, offering fans a unique insight into their musical tastes and inspirations.
Listeners can tune in across the Fever network to enjoy a continuous stream of the best indie music. From soulful melodies to upbeat tracks, the playlist promises to be the most happening collection of indie music ever broadcast.
But the celebration doesn't stop on the airwaves. Fever will extend the festivities to its social media platforms, where fans can join the conversation, share their favourite indie tracks, and even influence the playlist. Fever ka remote ab sach mei aapke haanth mei hai!
Join us for an all-day indie music marathon this World Music Day and experience the passion and creativity of the indie music community like never before. Listen all day long to the best indie music, exclusively on Fever FM, this June 21.
