Fever Network announces nation’s biggest digital carnival

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One is all set to go live with the biggest digital carnival – ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars – A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’. The event, promises to be larger than life and full of grandeur, with a first of its kind 100 hours of continuous content offering.
As part of the festival, Fever Network is bringing together the biggestpersonalities from different walks of life – celebrities from Bollywood, international artists,politicians, sports personalities, authors, digital content creators, stand-up comedians, indie artists, world renowned chefs, spiritual leaders of India along with COVID-19 warriors& survivors amongst others, to bring to the audience 100 hours of NON-STOP ENTERTAINMENT. Through this fest, the Network aims to celebrate and laud those frontline workers who are risking their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s.The event would be packed with performances, interviews and much more with the Global and Indian stars right from their homes as they self-isolate during this crisis. The Fever listeners can look forward to the long list of personalities from none other than Vir Das, Kiran Bedi, Amit Trivedi, Viswanathan Anand, Kamal Haasan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajakumari, Asha Bhosle, JavedAkthar and many more!The campaign aims to rally up donations towards COVID-19 relief as part of the PM Cares Fund.
The media might of Fever network would be in its full glory with the network pulling together the power of all three of its brands – Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One. No other radio station in the country boasts of such a diversified portfolio of brands targeting the entire spectrum of listeners from Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X. The digital festival would be simulcastedacross the different social handles of the three brands on Facebook, Instagram&Youtube. Not only that the radio listeners can also tune into the Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One radio frequencies to catch all the action on air.
Talking about the initiative, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, ‘In our efforts to show solidarity to those affected by COVID-19, we, at Fever Network are committed to uniting people in the fight against this global pandemic. ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars’ is our way of thanking the real super stars of today’s time, the COVID-19 warriors. We strongly believe that music and entertainment have the power to spread positivity and hope during these challenging times we use the power ofmedia to do our bit for the society. We thank all those who’ve partnered with us to make ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars’ a resounding success.’
(We got this information in a press release.)