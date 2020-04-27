Fever Network announces nation’s biggest digital carnival

As part of the festival, Fever Network is bringing together the biggestpersonalities from different walks of life – celebrities from Bollywood, international artists,politicians, sports personalities, authors, digital content creators, stand-up comedians, indie artists, world renowned chefs, spiritual leaders of India along with COVID-19 warriors& survivors amongst others, to bring to the audience 100 hours of NON-STOP ENTERTAINMENT. Through this fest, the Network aims to celebrate and laud those frontline workers who are risking their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s.The event would be packed with performances, interviews and much more with the Global and Indian stars right from their homes as they self-isolate during this crisis. The Fever listeners can look forward to the long list of personalities from none other than Vir Das, Kiran Bedi, Amit Trivedi, Viswanathan Anand, Kamal Haasan, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rajakumari, Asha Bhosle, JavedAkthar and many more!The campaign aims to rally up donations towards COVID-19 relief as part of the PM Cares Fund.