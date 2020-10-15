Fever Network Launches Progressive Web App – FeverNetwork.FM

Talking about the launch, Harshad Jain, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, “As the world is getting more digitised, we are also gearing ourselves with it. Progressive Web apps are the next best thing as they provide app like functionality without taking any storage space on your mobile handsets! As a first phase of the launch, we’re offering exciting prizes for our listeners to encourage maximum traffic to the Fever Web App!”