FICCI & OYO co-create Online Certification Course for the Hospitality Industry in the post COVID world

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry has changed the way hotel businesses function and manage their operations. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and OYO, one of the world’s leading chain of hotels and homes, have come together to develop and design an online training and certification course specifically for the hospitality industry. The course will focus on redesigning the sanitisation protocols and minimising person-to-person contact for a hotel in line with the Standard Operating Procedures announced by the Ministry Of Tourism, Government of India. The certification course will help thousands of individual budget, mid-segment, boutique hotels and homestays in India as well as hospitality professionals, to maintain and improve their safety and hygiene standards in line with government and industry benchmarks and best practices. This course is available in Hindi and English.