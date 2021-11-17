FieldFresh Foods renames itself ‘Del Monte Foods’

Del Monte is an established brand in the premium foods segment in India, having a sizeable distribution footprint across key urban markets. Its retail business has grown by an encouraging 20% in FY21 and the brand intends to maintain this growth momentum by introducing bigger, bolder product ideas and tripling its distribution coverage in the next 3-4 years, with a focus on the top 8 metros. This will be supported with increased investments in brand communication in relevant markets and a strong push on digitization across the value chain.