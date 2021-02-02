FilMe expands footprint, acquires new South Indian movies and Hindi web series

Master is the first South Indian film on the platform and FilMe has an interesting line up of films for upcoming months.
FilMe, a market disruptor in OTT market, with its entirely new technology enables viewers to watch content with a QR code has expanded its footprints in GCC market with the acquisition of the Tamil blockbuster Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupati within 15 days of its theatrical release. Master is the first South Indian film on the platform and FilMe has an interesting line up of films for upcoming months.
As learned apart from spreading distribution network in India, FilMe has made an extraordinarily strong distribution footprint in UAE and other GCC countries where it has entered into distribution tie-ups with leading chains like LULU hypermarkets, One Prepay, Sharaf DG, Zoom Stores, NT Payments and Noon. Through FilMe’s innovation, movies can now release directly at retail outlets giving them an unprecedented reach.
To cater the demand of South Indian content in GCC market, FilMe has a strong line-up of films including blockbuster Master, Kalathil Sandhippom (Tamil) starring Jeeva, critically acclaimed The Great Indian Kitchen (Malayalam) and Shakeela (Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam). FilMe is also entering into web series domain with the acquisition of Hindi web series Kamathipura featuring Meera Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anant Nag. Kamathipura to be available on FilMe on the same day as on another leading OTT platform.
Talking about the expansion Dr. Abhishek Shukla, founder of FilMe says “In GCC we will be selling FilMe cards from 6000 retail touch points, which can provide huge reach for producers to maximize their revenue potential from a market that was not available earlier. In the coming months, we would touch close to 10,000 point of sales, giving FilMe a direct-to-consumer reach like no other.”
“FilMe is now releasing First Day First Show movies and this gives an unmatched revenue potential to distributors and producers. At this time, there is a massive demand from consumers to watch latest content in the comfort of their home, right at release, and FilMe fulfills that need.” says Jeetendar Singh Bansal Head of Content acquisition at FilMe.
FilMe through its robust marketing campaign promotes these high-profile acquisitions. “As new content comes on the platform, a dedicated marketing campaign follows connecting the interested target audience with this content. Such campaigns strategically boost the content and ensures consumption.” says Roopesh Jain, Head of Marketing at FilMe.
For the starters FilMe is a new technological innovation in the entertainment domain which lets viewers watch movies without any app download and monthly subscription. FilMe comes in the form of a card and being sold at retail outlets and directly from their website www.enjoyfilme.com for a price of Rs. 30 in India and AED 5 in UAE.
